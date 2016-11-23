T
South Goa, Goa|
WED, NOV 23, 2016
ഹോയ്സ ഷിഗ്മോ !
പുരുഷന്മാർ മാത്രം പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ഗോവയിലെ 'ഹിന്ദു കാർണിവൽ' -- ഒരു പരമ്പരാഗത ഗ്രാമീണ ഉത്സവം
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