T
Akola, Maharashtra|
TUE, SEP 20, 2016
ಇವು ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದ ಕರಾಳ ದಿನಗಳು
ಮರಾಠಾವಾಡ ಮತ್ತು ವಿದರ್ಭದ ರೈತರ ಗಾಯದ ಮೇಲೆ ಬರೆ, ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬರದೇ ಹೋದ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ದುರಂತ: ಸಾಲದ ಬಾಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ರೈತರ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ.
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