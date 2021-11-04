சாயம் பூசிய முடிக்கற்றையில் முடியப்பட்ட ஒரு பெரிய மூக்கு வளையம்தான் குஜராத்தின் கட்ச் பகுதியின் உள்ளே இருக்கும் இந்த சிறு வசிப்பிடத்தின் பெண்களில் திருமணமானவர்களுக்கான அடையாளம்.
T
Kachchh, Gujarat|
THU, NOV 04, 2021
கட்சி மூக்கு வளையம்
Author
Translator
தமிழில்: ராஜசங்கீதன்
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