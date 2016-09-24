T
Nuapada, Odisha|
SAT, SEP 24, 2016
ஆங்கிலேயரை அசைத்துப் பார்த்த சாலிஹான்
விடுதலையின் வீரக்கதைகள் - திமதி தேய் சபார், அவரின் தோழிகள் துப்பாக்கிகள் ஏந்திய ஆங்கிலேய அதிகாரிகளை ஒடிசாவின் நுபதாவில் லத்திக்களோடு எதிர்கொண்டார்கள்.
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