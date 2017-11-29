T
Cuttack, Odisha|
WED, NOV 29, 2017
ଢିଙ୍କିଆ କବି-ଗାୟକ
ଦକ୍ଷିଣ କୋରିଆ ଫେରିଯାଅ (ପୋସ୍କୋ ଫେରିଯାଅ)
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Translator
ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଜଗତ୍ସିଂହପୁରର ଢିଙ୍କିଆ ଗ୍ରାମର ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣଦାସ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଏକାଧାରରେ ଜଣେ କବି, ଗାୟକ, କେଉଟ ଏବଂ ଦିନ ମଜୁରିଆ।
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