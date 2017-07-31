T
Nuapada, Odisha|
MON, JUL 31, 2017
যেতিয়া 'চালিহান'য়ে ইংৰাজৰ বিৰুদ্ধে যুঁজ দিছিল
স্বাধীনতাৰ দহটা কাহিনী- ১: ডিমাথি ডেই সবৰ আৰু তেওঁৰ লগৰীয়াবোৰে উৰিষ্যাৰ নোৱাপাৰাত বন্দুক টোঁৱাই থকা ইংৰাজ বিষয়াক লাঠীৰে প্ৰত্তুত্যৰ দিছিল
Author
Translator
No content available
Want to republish this article? Please write to [email protected] with a cc to [email protected]
Donate to PARI
All donors will be entitled to tax exemptions under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act. Please double check your email address before submitting.
PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
ruralindiaonline.org
https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/যেতিয়া-চালিহানয়ে-ইংৰাজৰ-বিৰুদ্ধে-যুঁজ-দিছিল