রাঙানো এক গোছা চুলে পেঁচানো পেল্লায় নোলকটি গুজরাটের কচ্ছের ছোট্টো এই জনবসতির বিবাহিতা মহিলাদের প্রতীক।
T
Kachchh, Gujarat|
MON, SEP 14, 2020
কচ্ছের নোলক
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বাংলা অনুবাদ: স্মিতা খাটোর
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