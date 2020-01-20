पूर्णा दास ओडिशाच्या जगतसिंगपूरमधल्या धिनकिया गावचे एक कवी, गायक, मच्छीमार आणि श्रमिक आहेत.
T
Cuttack, Odisha|
MON, JAN 20, 2020
धिनकियाचा कवी-गायक
दक्षिण कोरियाला परत जा (पॉस्को चले जाव)
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