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Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh|
TUE, FEB 21, 2017
گانا اور باجے کے ساتھ انھیں اسکول لانا
اترپردیش کے مَوَیّا اُپرہار گاؤں میں لڑکیوں کی تعلیم کو فروغ دینے کے لیے طلبہ کی قیادت والے جلوس نے ممتا نشاد کو آگے کی پڑھائی کا موقع فراہم کیا
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