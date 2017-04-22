T
Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh|
SAT, APR 22, 2017
’کھادی کے بغیر، میں یہاں نہیں ہوتا‘
آندھرا پردیش کے دھرماورَم میں مشہور ہتھ کرگھوں کے آہستہ زوال کے باوجود، شنکر دھنُنجے نے کڑی محنت کرنے اور خوشحال ہونے کی کوشش کی۔ لیکن سال ۲۰۱۶ میں، ۳۵ سال کی عمر میں، قرض، ٹوٹتے خواب اور پالیسی میں نقصاندہ تبدیلی نے انھیں خودکشی کرنے پر مجبور کردیا
Author
Translator
No content available
Want to republish this article? Please write to [email protected] with a cc to [email protected]
Donate to PARI
All donors will be entitled to tax exemptions under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act. Please double check your email address before submitting.
PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
ruralindiaonline.org
https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/کھادی-کے-بغیر،-میں-یہاں-نہیں-ہوتا