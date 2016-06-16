T
Anugul, Odisha|
THU, JUN 16, 2016
کوئلے سے مالا مال اڑیسہ میں بغاوت
معدنیات سے بھرپور علاقوں میں دیہی باشندوں کا غصہ ہندوستان کی ناقص ترقیاتی پالیسیوں کو اجاگر کرتا ہے
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