پورن داس، اوڈیشہ کے جگت سنگھ پور میں واقع ڈھنکیا گاؤں کے ایک شاعر، گلوکار، ماہی گیر اور مزدور ہیں۔
مترجم: محمد قمر تبریز
Cuttack, Odisha|
SAT, OCT 15, 2022
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پورن داس، اوڈیشہ کے جگت سنگھ پور میں واقع ڈھنکیا گاؤں کے ایک شاعر، گلوکار، ماہی گیر اور مزدور ہیں۔
مترجم: محمد قمر تبریز
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https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/ڈھنکیا-کے-شاعر-و-گلوکار