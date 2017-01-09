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South 24 Paraganas, West Bengal|
MON, JAN 09, 2017
سندر بن کے گاؤں میں ووٹنگ
گرمی اور لمبی دوری کے باوجود، رجت جوبلی اور گوسابا بلاک کے دیگر گاؤوں میں رہنے والے لوگ ۳۰ اپریل کو پولنگ بوتھ تک پہنچے۔ مغربی بنگال کے اسمبلی انتخابات میں ووٹوں کی گنتی آج، یعنی ۱۹ مئی کو شروع ہو رہی ہے
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