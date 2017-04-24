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Krishna, Andhra Pradesh|
MON, APR 24, 2017
ایک خاموش ’مَگم‘، ایک زخمی بلاک پرنٹ
آندھرا پردیش میں پیڈانا کے زیادہ تر ہینڈ لوم بنکر بزرگ ہیں، جیسے کہ شہر کے قلم کاری پرنٹرس ہیں ۔ ریاستی تعاون کی کمی اور کم آمدنی نے صنعتوں کو تو متاثر کیا ہی ہے اس نے نئی نسل کو بھی کام کی تلاش میں ہجرت کرنے پر مجبور کیا ہے
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