World Migration Report 2020 was published by the International Organization for Migration, United Nations, on November 27, 2019. This is the 10th World Migration Report, after the first one in 2000.

Globally, the number of international migrants is estimated to be almost 272 million, of which nearly two-thirds are ‘labour migrants’. This report focuses on ‘developments in migration’ between 2018 and 2020. In these two years, it states, millions of people have been displaced due to violence and conflict, economic and political instability, climate and weather-related hazards, and other reasons.

The 11-chapter report includes an overview (Chapter 1); ‘Migration and migrants: A global overview’ (Chapter 2); ‘Migration and migrants: Regional dimensions and developments’ (Chapter 3); ‘Migration research and analysis: Growth, reach and recent contributions’ (Chapter 4); ‘Reflections on migrants’ contributions in an era of increasing disruption and disinformation’ (Chapter 5); ‘Migration, inclusion and social cohesion’ (Chapter 6); ‘Migration and Health: Key issues, governance and current knowledge gaps’ (Chapter 7); ‘Children and unsafe migration’ (Chapter 8); ‘Human mobility and adaptation to environmental change’ (Chapter 9); ‘Migrants caught in crises: Contexts, responses and innovation’ (Chapter 10) and ‘Recent developments in the context of global governance of migration’ (Chapter 11).