Working on a warmer planet: The impact of heat stress on labour productivity and decent work

This report, by the Work Income and Equity Unit of the International Labour Organization’s Research Department, was published on July 1, 2019. It was prepared as a follow up to ILO’s Guidelines for a just transition towards environmentally sustainable economies and societies for all, which invite governments to assess increased or new occupational safety and health risks resulting from climate change.

‘Heat stress’ is defined as “… heat received in excess of that which the body can tolerate without suffering physiological impairment.” A body’s internal mechanisms cannot maintain body temperature at a level required for normal functioning above a certain level of heat stress, the report notes. This results in increased discomfort, limitations in physical functions and capabilities, and injuries and heat-related illnesses. Climate change and the rise in global temperatures is likely to make heat stress more common. The report states that this will reduce workers’ productivity, family income and ‘economic output’.



The nine-part report covers the impact of heat stress on ‘decent work’ (chapter 1); a global overview of heat stress (chapter 2); heat levels and labour market trends in Africa (chapter 3), North and South America (chapter 4), Arab States (chapter 5), Asia and the Pacific (chapter 6), Europe and Central Asia (chapter 7); adapting to hazards related to heat through international labour standards (chapter 8); and mitigation efforts to reduce hazards related to heat (chapter 9).

