Weekly Holidays Act, 1942

What does the Act mandate about weekly holidays in shops, restaurants and theatres?

Every person employed – except for those employed in a ‘confidential capacity’ or position of management – in any shop, restaurant or theatre, shall be allowed a holiday of one whole day each week. This section does not apply to any person whose total period of employment in the week – including any days spent on authorised leave – is less than six days.







In addition to a weekly holiday, state governments may require shops, or a certain category of shops, to be closed at a prescribed time in the afternoon for one weekday every week. The day that the shop will be closed under this section (Section 5) shall be specified by the shopkeeper in a notice permanently exhibited in a conspicuous place in the shop. For theatres and restaurants, or any specified class of either or both of such establishments, state governments may prescribe an additional half-day holiday for every person employed, except for those those employed in a ‘confidential capacity’ or position of management.

