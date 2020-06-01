Unlocking the crisis: Understanding impacts of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown on single women farmers of Maharashtra

This report by Mahila Kisaan Adhikaar Manch (MAKAAM; a nationwide network of individuals and organisations that advocates the rights of women farmers) was published in June 2020.

It presents the results of a survey assessing the lockdown’s impact on single women engaged in cultivation and wage labour, their access to measures under the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), and the challenges women are likely to face in the upcoming kharif season. The report also proposes strategies for reviving the livelihoods of single women engaged in cultivation and wage labour.



The survey –conducted between May 17 and 25, 2020 – covers 946 women across 17 districts of Maharashtra – Akola, Amravati, Bid, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Pune, Raigarh, Solapur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.



The report is divided into three sections, which discuss the lockdown’s impact on women cultivators and wage labourers (Section 1); entitlements and cash transfers under PMGKY (Section 2); challenges for obtaining work in the subsequent kharif season (Section 3); and the survey’s key findings (Section 4).

