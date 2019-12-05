The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019

What does the Act say about recognising a transgender person's identity?

The law states that transgender person shall have the right to be recognised as such, in accordance with the Act’s provisions. A person recognised as transgender under this Act shall have a right to their self-perceived gender identity.







To be recognised as transgender, a person may apply to the District Magistrate for a certificate of identity as a transgender person. If the applicant is a minor, the application shall be made by the child’s parent or guardian. The District Magistrate shall issue the certificate after following the procedure prescribed under this Act.







The certificate shall be a proof of recognition of a person’s identity as transgender. The gender of such persons shall be recorded as per the certificate’s contents in all their official documents.







If a transgender person undergoes surgery to change gender, they may make an application, along with a certificate issued by the Medical Superintendent, or Chief Medical Officer of the medical institution where the person underwent surgery, to the District Magistrate for a revised certificate of identity. The revised certificate shall not affect the rights and entitlements of that person under this Act.







The person holding a certificate of identity shall be entitled to change their first name in the birth certificate and all other official documents.

