The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, 2020: Transforming Food Systems for Affordable Healthy Diets

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations released its annual report The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World on July 13, 2020. It was co-published by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report was prepared by FAO’s Agricultural Development Economics Division in collaboration with their Economic and Social Development Department’s Statistics Division, along with a team of technical experts from FAO, IFAD, UNICEF, WFP and WHO.



The two parts of this 320-page report are ‘Food security and nutrition around the world in 2020’ and ‘Transforming food systems to deliver healthy diets for all’. It contains projections for 2030, if trends of the last decade continue – considering that the second goal of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is ‘Zero Hunger’. The report also predicts some of the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic on food security and nutrition.

