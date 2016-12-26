The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016

What rights and entitlements does the Act grant persons with disabilities?

The Act says that the ‘appropriate Government’ (central or state) shall ensure that persons with disabilities have the right to equality, and to a life of dignity and respect, without discrimination of any kind. The government shall particularly ensure that women and children with disabilities can realise their rights equally with others.







Persons with disabilities have the right to live in the community, states the Act. The government shall take measures to protect them from any torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and from all forms of abuse, violence and exploitation. The Act also mandates that persons with disabilities have “equal protection and safety in situations of risk, armed conflict, humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters.”







No child with disabilities shall be separated from their family on grounds of disability, unless specified by a competent court in the interest of the child. Persons with disabilities shall be ensured access to information on reproductive and family planning. The Election Commission of India and the Election Commissions of states and union territories shall ensure that all polling stations are accessible to persons with disabilities. The ‘appropriate Government’ shall make sure that such persons can access any court, tribunal, authority, commission or any other body that has judicial powers, without discrimination on the basis of disability.







Persons with disabilities shall have the right to own property, control their own financial affairs, and have access to bank loans, mortgages and other forms of financial credit. If any authority designated by the Act finds that a person with disability is “unable to take legally binding decisions” despite having “adequate and appropriate support” to do so, such a person may be provided the support of a ‘limited guardian’ to take legally binding decisions on the person’s behalf in a manner prescribed by the state government. (‘Limited guardianship’ refers to “a system of joint decision” based on mutual understanding and trust between the person with disability and their guardian, which shall be limited to a specific period and specific decision.)

