The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005

What are the various orders that can be issued by magistrates under this Act?

If the magistrate is satisfied that domestic violence has occurred or is likely to occur, they may issue a ‘protection order’, an order for monetary relief, a ‘custody order’, a ‘residence order’, and a ‘compensation order’.







Protection orders prohibit the respondent from committing, aiding and abetting acts of domestic violence; attempting to communicate with the aggrieved person – personally, orally, through writing or electronic contact; denying the aggrieved person access to joint assets such as bank accounts or any other property; causing violence to any dependents or relatives of the aggrieved person; and committing any other act specified in the protection order. The respondent can be punished with imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 20,000, or both, if they breach this order.







The magistrate may direct the respondent to pay monetary relief to meet the expenses incurred and losses suffered by the aggrieved person as a result of domestic violence. This includes, but is not limited to, the loss of earnings, medical expenses, destruction of property and maintenance cost for the woman and her children, if any. The magistrate shall decide whether this shall be paid monthly or in a lumpsum.







The magistrate may, through a custody order, grant temporary custody of a child or children to the aggrieved person or the person making an application on her behalf.







If the magistrate is satisfied that domestic violence has taken place or is likely to take place, they may pass a residence order restraining the respondent from dispossessing the aggrieved person from the shared household, directing the respondent to leave the household, restraining the respondent or his relatives from entering any portion of the shared household where the woman resides, restraining the respondent from disposing of the household, or directing the respondent to secure the same level of alternate accommodation for the aggrieved person as she had in their shared household.







The magistrate may direct the respondent to pay compensation and damages to the aggrieved person for the injuries committed by him – including mental torture and emotional distress – through a compensation order.

