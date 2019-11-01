The Production Gap: The discrepancy between countries’ planned fossil fuel production and global production levels consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C or 2°C

This November 2019 report reviews the fossil fuel production plans of 10 countries – Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Norway, Russia, UK and USA – and discusses what is required to align the production with ‘global climate goals’. It states that many governments rely heavily on revenues generated by oil, gas and coal, and that “The interests of fossil fuel producers are powerful and difficult to align with greater climate ambition.”

The report’s authors are the Stockholm Environment Institute (a research and policy organisation with its headquarters in Sweden), International Institute for Sustainable Development (a think tank with its headquarters in Canada), Overseas Development Institute (a think tank with its headquarters in the UK), Climate Analytics (a climate science and policy organisation based in Germany), CICERO (or Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research, an institute located in Norway) and the United Nations Environment Programme.



It outlines a metric called the ‘fossil fuel production gap’, defined as “…the discrepancy between countries' planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C [above pre-industrial levels].” ‘Pre-industrial’, notes a 2018 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Year, refers to the period before the start of large-scale industrial activity around 1750; 1850-1900 is used as a reference period to approximate pre-industrial ‘global mean surface temperature’.



The report contains six chapters: an introduction (chapter 1); the fossil fuel production gap (chapter 2); government support, planning and projections for fossil fuel production (chapter 3); support for fossil fuel production in ‘key producer countries’ (chapter 4); policy options to reduce the production gap (chapter 5), and the ‘increasing international ambition and action’ to reduce the production gap (chapter 6).

