The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

What are the qualifications for membership of the tribunal?

A person shall not be qualified to be the Chairperson unless they are, or have been, a judge in the Supreme Court, or a chief justice in a High Court.







A person shall not be qualified to be a Judicial Member unless they are, or have been, a judge in the Supreme Court, or a judge or a chief justice in a High Court.







A person shall not be qualified to be an Expert Member unless they have a Master of Science and Doctorate degrees, or a Master of Engineering or Master of Technology degree with 15 years of experience in the ‘relevant field’, including five years of practical experience in the field of environment and forests. A person may be appointed as an Expert Member if they have 15 years of administrative experience, including five years of experience in handling environmental matters in a central or state government, or a ‘reputed’ national- or state-level institution.

