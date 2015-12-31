The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

What are the offences for which a child can be charged? What are the different orders that a Board can give in case a child is found to be in conflict with law?

Under this Act, offences by children are categorised as ‘petty’ (where the maximum punishment under the Indian Penal Code or any other law is imprisonment up to three years); ‘serious’ (where the punishment is imprisonment for between three and seven years); or heinous (where the minimum punishment is imprisonment for seven years or more).







The JJB decides, based on the nature of the offence, the ‘specific need for supervision or intervention’ and the past conduct of the child, whether it is necessary to try the child as an adult, following which the case may be transferred to the Children’s Court which has the jurisdiction to try such offences.







The orders that the JJB can give in case a child is found to be in conflict with the law are listed in Section 18 of the Act. They include allowing the child to go home after advise and admonition; directing the child to participate in group counselling; ordering the child to perform community service; ordering their guardian to pay a fine; directing the child to be released on probation of good conduct and placed under the care of their parent or guardian or another ‘fit’ person; sending the child to special home for not more than three years; sending the child to a ‘place of safety’ if the Board does not think it is in the child’s best interest to be placed in a special home; ordering the child to attend school, or a vocational training or therapeutic centre, or undergo a de-addiction programme; or prohibiting them from visiting a specified place.







In addition to the above, when the child in conflict with the law turns 21 years old and is ‘yet to complete the term of stay’, the Children’s Court shall follow up on whether the child has undergone ‘reformative changes’ and can be a contributing member of society. The court may decide to release the child on such conditions as it deems fit, or decide that the child shall complete the remainder of their term in jail.

