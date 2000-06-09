The Information Technology Act, 2000

What are some of the offences and penalties listed under this Act?

The Act says that if any person accesses – without the permission of its owner – a computer and its data, damages it, downloads copies from it or introduces a virus in it, they shall be liable to pay damages to the person affected as compensation.







If a person fails to furnish any document – when required by any authority under this Act – they shall be liable to a penalty of not more than Rs. 150,000 for each such failure. If a person fails to submit any such documents within the time specified by any authority under this Act, they shall be punishable with a fine of Rs. 50,000 per day for each such failure.







Whoever knowingly or intentionally conceals, destroys or alters, any computer or source code used for a computer – where that code is required to be kept or maintained by law – they shall be punishable with imprisonment for up to three years, or with fine of up to Rs. 200,000, or both.







If any person sends – by means of a computer resource or a communication device – any information that is ‘grossly offensive’ or has ‘menacing character’, or any information which they know to be false (for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred or ill will), they shall be punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, and with a fine.







Whoever, fraudulently or dishonestly uses the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of another person, shall be liable to imprisonment for three years, or a fine of up to Rs. 100,000, or both. Whoever – by means of any communication device or computer resource – cheats by ‘personation’, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and with a fine which may extend to Rs. 100,000.







Whoever intentionally or knowingly captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of any person without their consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine of up to Rs. 200,000, or both.







Anyone who commits or conspires to commit an act of cyber terrorism, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to the rest of their life.







