The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956

What are the penalties for procuring or detaining persons for ‘prostitution’?

If anyone procures or attempts to procure a person for ‘prostitution’, with or without the person’s consent, they shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term of at least three years and not more than seven years, and a fine of up to Rs. 2,000. If the offence is committed against the will of the person, the imprisonment may extend to 14 years. The same punishment applies to anyone who causes or induces a person to carry on with ‘prostitution’, or induces a person to leave a place to engage in ‘prostitution’, or frequent or stay in a brothel.







If any such offence is committed against a child, the offender shall be liable to imprisonment for at least seven years and it may extend to a life sentence. If the offence is committed against a minor, the offender shall be liable to imprisonment for at least seven years and at most 14 years.







If anyone detains another person – with or without their consent – in a brothel or other premises with the intent that the person may have sexual intercourse with someone who is not their spouse, they shall be liable to be imprisoned for at least seven years and it may extend into a life sentence, or for a term which may extend to 10 years along with a fine. The court may, for adequate and special reasons, impose a sentence of imprisonment for a term of less than seven years. Unless the contrary is proved, any person found with a child in a brothel shall be presumed to have committed an offence under this section – section 6(1).







If a child or minor found in a brothel is detected to have been sexually abused on medical examination, it shall be presumed – unless proved otherwise – that they have been detained for ‘prostitution’ or sexually exploited for commercial purposes.







It shall be presumed that a person has detained a woman or girl in a brothel or other premises for sexual intercourse with a man other than her spouse, with intent to compel or induce her to remain there, if they withhold from her any jewellery, apparel, money or other property belonging to her, or threaten her with legal proceedings if she takes away any such object lent or supplied to her by or under the direction of such person. No legal proceeding shall lie against a woman or girl who has been detained in this manner.

