The Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958

What ‘special powers’ does this Act give to members of the armed forces?

The Act allows members of the armed forces (commissioned and non-commissioned officers, warrant officers and others of equal rank), stationed in disturbed areas, the power to fire upon or otherwise use force – even if it results in death – against any person acting in contravention of any law or order in force, which prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, and carrying weapons or objects that may be used as weapons, firearms, ammunition or explosive substances. The officer may exercise this power if they consider it necessary for maintaining public order, after giving “… such due warning as he may consider necessary.”







Persons acting under this law may – if they consider it necessary – destroy any arms dump, prepared or fortified position, or shelter from which armed attacks are made or are likely to be made, or any structure used as a training camp for armed volunteers, or a hideout by armed gangs and absconders wanted for any offence.







They may arrest any person without a warrant who has committed a cognizable offence, or against whom a reasonable suspicion exists that they have committed or are about to commit such an offence. Officers may use “such force as may be necessary” for the arrest.







They may, without a warrant, enter and search any premises to make an arrest under this Act, to look for any person believed to be wrongly restrained or confined, or to recover any property ‘reasonably suspected’ to be stolen, or any arms, ammunition or explosive substance which is believed to be unlawfully kept there. Members of the armed forces may use such force as may be necessary for this action.

