Secularism in Its Place

This article was published in The Journal of Asian Studies in November 1987. (The journal is published by Cambridge University Press for the Association for Asian Studies, headquartered in Michigan, USA.) The article contains the transcript of a lecture delivered by Prof. T. N. Madan at the annual conference of the Association of Asian Studies in Boston in 1987.

T. N. Madan is Honorary Professor at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi, and an Honorary Fellow at the Royal Anthropological Institute, London.



In this article, he writes that “…secularism in South Asia as a generally shared credo of life is impossible, as a basis for state action impracticable, and as a blueprint for the foreseeable future impotent.” This is because the majority of South Asians are ‘active adherents’ of some religious faith and it is difficult for States in the region to maintain ‘religious neutrality or equidistance’.



Citing Peter Berger, Prof. Madan says ‘secularisation’ is the process by which sectors of society and culture are removed from the domination of religious institutions and symbols. (Berger was an Austrian sociologist and theologist; this definition is from his book The Social Reality of Religion, published in 1973).



Secularism as an ideology emerged from the interplay of modern science and Protestantism in 16th century Europe, not just from a repudiation of religion and the rise of rationalism. However, in South Asia, contends the author, secularism cannot counter religious fundamentalism and fanaticism: “…the transferability of the idea of secularism to the countries of South Asia is beset with many difficulties and should not be taken for granted. Secularism must be put in its place: which is not a question of rejecting it but of finding the proper means for its expression.”



This article also discusses the relationship between the categories of ‘religious’ and ‘secular’ in Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Sikhism – South Asia's major religious traditions, and secularism in the ‘Nehruvian State’.

