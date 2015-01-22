Report on Need for Constitution of SIT for Investigating the Cases of 1984 Riots

On December 23, 2014, the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, appointed a committee to look into the grievances of various individuals and associations (names not listed) related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with Justice G. P. Mathur (former Supreme Court judge) as its chairman.

Prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her security guards, both from the Sikh community, on October 31, 1984. This was followed by violent attacks on Sikhs and their properties in Delhi and other parts of India from October 31 to November 7, 1984. Many Sikhs were killed and injured, and their properties were looted on a large scale.



On April 26, 1985, the government of India appointed the Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission of Inquiry (Justice Mishra was then the Chief Justice of India) to inquire into these incidents. The commission submitted its report in August 1986. This was followed by the constitution of three committees to investigate specific aspects of the 1984 riots.



On May 8, 200, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed the Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry, with Justice G. T. Nanavati (former Supreme Court judge) as its chairman. The commission released its report on February 9, 2005.



The Justice G. P. Mathur committee was appointed to ascertain the need for constituting a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the 1984 riot cases, look into grievances related to the 1984 riots, oversee the payment of additional compensation to riot victims and determine whether riot victims require any other assistance. This report was submitted on January 22, 2015.

