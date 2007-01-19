Report of Working Group of National Integration Council to Study Reports of the Commissions of Inquiry on Communal Riots

On January 17, 2006, the Ministry of Home Affairs established the Working Group of the National Integration Council to study the reports of judicial and inquiry commissions on communal riots. Its chairperson was Sriprakash Jaiswal – then Union Minister of State, Home Affairs. Its other members included Justice Leila Seth (retired judge, Delhi High Court, and former Chief Justice of India), Asghar Ali Engineer (writer and activist), Dr. Amrik Singh (educationist and former vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala), J. F. Ribeiro (retired police chief and civil servant) and Moosa Raza (retired civil servant and scholar of Islam).



This report examines 29 official reports on communal violence – from the 1961 riots in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, to the 2003 riots in Kozhikode, Kerala. It examines the causes of the riots and actions taken by the administration to contain them.



The seven-chapter report contains an introduction (Chapter I); the background and purpose of this report (Chapter II); an analysis of reports on communal riots from 1961 to 2005 (Chapter III); a ‘Gist of incidents that generally lead to communal disturbances’ (Chapter IV); recommendations “…to prevent communal conflict and, if possible, eradicate this evil” (Chapter V); and an epilogue with excerpts from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s last speech before the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949 (Chapter VI).

Chapter VII contains statements and writings by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. S. Radhakrishanan on communal harmony.

