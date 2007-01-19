Report of the One-Man Commission of Inquiry into the Sadar Bazar Disturbances (1974): Volumes I & II

On June 25, 1974, the Ministry of Home Affairs established a Commission of Inquiry to study the communal clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities in localities within the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazar Police Station, New Delhi, and few adjacent areas on May 5, 1974. R. Prasad – former Secretary to the Government of India – was appointed as this one-man commission, and he released this report in two volumes on December 28, 1974.

The report states that the ‘serious communal disturbances’ started with a minor quarrel between Vishwanath, resident of ‘Gali Milwali’, and two residents of ‘Gali Anarwali’ named Nasim Ahmed and Iqbal outside a film theatre near Sadar Bazar. The next morning, Nasim Ahmed and Iqbal confronted Vishwanath, others joined in, and what started as “…a fight between two groups assumed the shape of confrontation” and 11 people died in this incident.

Volume I of the report, in three chapters, covers the Constitution and ‘terms of reference’ of the commission (Chapter I); the causes and course of the disturbances (Chapter II); an official account of the disturbances, ‘evidence of public witnesses’, information on riot damage and relief assistance, and measures recommended for preventing such disturbances (Chapter III). Volume II contains appendices and annexures.

