Preamble, The Constitution of India

The 73-word Preamble to the Constitution of India is an introductory statement which states the ideals that must guide the governance of Indian democracy. Together with the Directive Principles of State Policy, it provides the context in which the country can achieve the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.



The Preamble states:

“WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic, and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;



EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

WE DO HEREBY GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.”

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, and it came into force on January 26, 1950. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the chairman of the Assembly and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the chairman of the Drafting Committee.

The Preamble was amended through The Constitution (Forty-Second Amendment) Act, 1976, when Indira Gandhi was prime minister. The following changes were made: “SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC” replaced the phrase “SOVEREIGN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC” and “unity and integrity of the Nation” replaced “unity of the Nation”.

This document contains the Preamble in English and Hindi.



Focus by Aaliya Sayed.

