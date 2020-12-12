National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20 Fact Sheets: Key Indicators – 22 States/UTs from Phase-I

Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The survey provides detailed information on population, health, and nutrition in each state and union territory of India. The 2019-20 (NFHS-5) survey is being released in phases due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This publication is a compendium of fact sheets – each containing 131 indicators – for 22 states and union territories: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and West Bengal. It was published on December 12, 2020.



NFHS-5 collected information on the socio-economic characteristics of households, education, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, and maternal and child health. It also gathered information on reproductive health, sexual behaviour, marriage, domestic violence, and attitudes towards gender roles. And it included information on the prevalence of HIV/AIDS, nutrition, water and sanitation, health services and insurance.

