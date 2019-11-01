Key Indicators of Household Social Consumption on Education in India: NSS 75th Round (July 2017-June 2018)

This November 2019 report by the National Statistical Office presents the results of the survey ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India’. It was conducted as part of the 75th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), administered between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

The National Sample Survey Office (in May, 2019, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation was re-structured such that the NSSO and Central Statistical Organisation were merged to form the National Statistical Office) conducted its first survey on social consumption as part of the NSS’s 35th round (July 1980 to June 1981); subsequently, such surveys have been done in the NSS’s 42nd round (July 1986 to June 1987), 52nd round (July 1995 to June 1996), 64th round (July 2007 to June 2008) and 71st round (January to June, 2014).



The objective of the ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India’ survey was to build indicators to examine the participation of persons aged 3 to 35 years in the education system, those who do not avail of such education ( including those who are enrolled in courses but do not attend classes), and the expenditure incurred on education by households across India. It covered 113,757 households (64,519 in rural and 49,238 in urban areas), and a total of 513,366 persons (305,904 in rural and 207,462 in urban areas).



The survey collected qualitative and quantitative data on the education levels of members of households, and the educational services they used. Qualitative data included details about literacy, the education level attained, attendance and enrolment in educational institutions, and reasons for not enrolling in or attending classes. The quantitative data included expenditure incurred on a family member’s education by the household, other households or institutions other than the government.



This report has three chapters: Chapter One is an introduction; Chapter Two covers the survey’s features, such as the information collected, the period in which the survey was conducted and the sample design; and Chapter Three presents the main findings. The report also contains four appendices.

