The Indian Boilers Act, 1923, was enacted to consolidate and amend the law relating to steam boilers in India. It contains clauses on the registration, inspection, and maintenance of boilers, and also covers the prevention of accidents.

A boiler refers to any closed vessel with a capacity of over 22.75 litres which is used to generate steam under pressure, and includes any mounting or other fitting attached to the vessel “…which is wholly or partly under pressure when is shut off.” The Act defines an ‘accident’ as an explosion of a boiler or steam-pipe, or any damage to a boiler or steam-pipe, which can weaken the boiler’s strength and render it liable to explode.



This Act, which Parliament passed on February 23, 1923, extends to the whole of India except the state of Jammu & Kashmir (now a union territory).

