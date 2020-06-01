Impact of Covid-19 On Artisans and Craft Enterprise: Part II

This 20-page report presents the findings and recommendations of the All Indian Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association, New Delhi. (AIACA is an organisation involved in advocacy and policy research in the crafts sector.)

The report was published in June 2020, and followed AIACA’s Qualitative Survey with AIACA-Craftmark Members on COVID 19 of April 2020.



A quantitative survey conducted by AIACA – its findings are in this report – aimed to study the impact of the lockdown on India’s crafts sector, especially individual artisans. The survey was administered to 10 individual artisans and 59 craft enterprises across 16 states – Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.



The report includes an introduction, a background to the survey, the responses of individual artisans and craft enterprises, their specific demands from the government, AIACA’s recommendations and a glossary.

