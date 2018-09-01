The Handbook on Social Welfare Statistics, 2018, was published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, government of India, in September 2018. It is a compilation of statistical data on marginalised groups including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), senior citizens (those over 60 years old), persons with disabilities and transgender persons.

The eight-part report covers basic demographic data on these groups, including information on crimes committed against them (Part 1); their mortality rates and nutritional status (Part 2); educational statistics (Part 3); the economic status of such groups (Part 4); their representation in the central government, central public sector enterprises and other institutions (Part 5); expenditure on, and achievements of, schemes run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (Part 6); scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students (Part 7); and details of other government schemes (Part 8).

