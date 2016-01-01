The Handbook on Social Welfare Statistics, 2016, was published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, government of India, in January 2016. The first such Handbook was published in 2007, and this 2016 version is the sixth report. It is a compilation of statistical data on marginalised groups including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), senior citizens (those over 60 years), persons with disabilities, transgender persons, ‘beggars and vagrants’ and ‘victims of substance abuse’.

It draws on various sources such as the National Crime Record Bureau, the Planning Commission, Census 2011, reports of the National Sample Survey Organisation and reports of various ministries.

The eight-part report covers basic demographic data on these groups (Part 1); their mortality rates and nutritional status (Part 2); education statistics (Part 3); the economic status of such groups (Part 4); their representation in the central government, central public sector enterprises and other institutions (Part 5); expenditure on, and achievements of, schemes run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (Part 6); scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students (Part 7); and details of other government schemes (Part 8).