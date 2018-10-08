On October 8, 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released Global warming of 1.5 °C: An IPCC Special Report on the impacts of global warming.

In April, 2016, the IPCC had accepted the invitation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to produce three ‘Special Reports’ at its 43rd session in Nairobi. This report is one of these three; the other two are: Climate Change and Land: an IPCC Special Report on climate change, desertification, land degradation, sustainable land management, food security, and greenhouse gas fluxes in terrestrial ecosystems, and Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate.

This report was the culmination of work by 86 authors and review editors from 39 countries. It refers to over 6,000 peer-review publications pertaining to global warming and climate change.



The report states that global warming will surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius in the coming decades, unless there is a sharp decline in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This, it says, will lead to “irreversible loss of the most fragile ecosystems, and crisis after crisis for the most vulnerable people and societies.” It examines the different ways in which global temperature rise can be limited to 1.5 °C.

