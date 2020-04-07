Global Food Policy Report 2020: Building Inclusive Food Systems

This report by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI; a research centre based in USA) was published on April 7, 2020. It’s the ninth such annual report, starting with the first one in 2011.

‘Food systems’, the report says, are defined as “…the sum of actors and interactions along the food value chain – from input supply and production of crops, livestock, fish, and other agricultural commodities, to transportation, processing, retailing, wholesaling, and preparation of foods, to consumption and disposal.” Such systems also include ‘policy environments’ and cultural norms around food in a specific region.

The 100-page report contains a preface, acknowledgments, and sections on ‘Regional Developments’ (in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, East and Southeast Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean) as well as ‘Food Policy Indicators: Tracking Change’.

Besides these sections, the report contains six chapters: ‘Reshaping Food Systems: The Imperatives of Inclusion’ (Chapter 1); ‘Smallholders and Rural People: Making Food System Value Chains Inclusive’ (Chapter 2); ‘Youth: Including Africa’s Young People in Food Systems’ (Chapter 3); ‘Women: Transforming Food Systems for Empowerment and Equity’ (Chapter 4); ‘Refugees and Conflict-Affected People Integrating Displaced Communities into Food Systems’ (Chapter 5) and ‘National Food Systems: Inclusive Transformation for Healthier Diets’ (Chapter 6).