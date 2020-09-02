This report, titled From insights to action: Gender equality in the wake of COVID-19, published by UN Women on September 2, 2020, states, “The impacts of crises are never gender-neutral and COVID‑19 is no exception.”

The report summarises the data, research and policy work produced by UN Women on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on women and girls worldwide. It discusses the pandemic’s effects on the employment and health of women and girls, on the unpaid care work done by them, and violence against women and girls. The report highlights the paucity of ‘gender data’ and calls for greater investment in producing data on the gendered effects of the crisis.



The 17-page report contains seven sections – an introduction (section 1); ‘Immediate health impacts: there’s a lot we still don’t know’ (section 2); ‘COVID‑19 has pummelled feminized labour sectors’ (section 3); ‘COVID‑19 will push millions more into extreme poverty’ (section 4); ‘Income and time poverty create a double bind for women’ (section 5); ‘For many women and girls, home is not a safe space’ (section 6); ‘Gender data need to be prioritised’ (section 6) and ‘We have the tools to address this crisis’ (section 7).

