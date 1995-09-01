This paper, titled ‘Feminist Pedagogy and Sociology for Emancipation in India’, by Prof. Sharmila Rege was published in the September 2005 issue of the journal Sociological Bulletin (SAGE Publications). Prof. Rege (1964-2013) was an Indian sociologist, feminist scholar and a proponent of the Dalit feminist standpoint in Indian academia. She was a faculty member at the Department of Sociology, Pune University.



“Feminist pedagogy is a rallying term for educators who believe in a conscious praxis in the classroom” – begins Rege. The roots of such a discourse, she states, can be found in Pedagogy of the Oppressed, a book by Brazilian educator and philosopher Paulo Freire, first published in 1968.

Most feminist pedagogies hold the view, Rege writes, that women are better equipped to know the world due to their social experience or nature. Rege says such a standpoint presents contradictions in the Indian context, where women’s experiences differ on the lines of class, caste, religion, region and race.



This paper is an account of the experiences of feminist educators in the Indian context – of how they navigate such contradictions and develop ‘feminist standpoints of interlocking oppressions’ in classroom practices. The first section covers feminist pedagogy and some of these interlocking oppressions, while the second section examines the development of sociological discourse in India with a focus on the construction of gender in this discourse. The concluding section discusses the limitations and possibilities of such feminist standpoints in classroom practices. Scholars argue, Prof. Rege notes, that such classroom practices can revitalise and provide an emancipatory interpretation of sociological concepts.