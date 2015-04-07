The Law Commission of India, under the chairmanship of Justice A.P. Shah, submitted its report Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy to D. V. Sadananda Gowda (the then Minister of Law and Justice) on April 7, 2015.

The Commission notes the need to modify and repeal existing laws, regulations, policies, customs and practices that negatively affect persons with leprosy, and promote excluding, segregating and discriminating against them. This report aims to give the government detailed insights on the discrimination and stigma associated with leprosy, and recommends a new law to eliminate such practices.

The report’s seven chapters include an introduction (Chapter I); a discussion on the status of persons with leprosy in India (Chapter II); attempts made by individuals and the government to address the concerns of such persons (Chapter III); laws on leprosy (Chapter IV); international efforts to address the concerns of persons affected by leprosy and their families (Chapter V); jurisdictions on persons with leprosy in India (Chapter VI); and the Commission’s recommendations (Chapter VII).



The report’s annexure contains a draft bill – Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2015.

