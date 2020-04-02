Crisis Consumption: An Insights Series into TV, Smartphone & Audiences (Edition 2)

This document – Crisis Consumption: An Insights Series into TV, Smartphone & Landscape (Edition 2) – is a slide deck prepared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council, India (BARC; an association of broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies) and Nielsen (a data analytics company with headquarters in the USA). It presents data on the impact of the Covid-19 led ‘disruption’ – which started impacting India in the middle of March, 2020 – on television ‘consumption’ and smartphone usage. The sources of this data and methods of collection are not mentioned.

This second edition of the series was released on April 2, 2020. Its 45 slides present advertising trends since the Covid-19 ‘disruption’ and recommendations for advertisers, TV channels and digital services.



It considers January as the ‘pre Covid-19 period’ – specifically, January 11 to 31, 2020, for the analysis of TV behaviour, and January 13 to February 2, 2020, for smartphone behaviour.



The Covid-19 ‘disruption period’, in these slides, is March 14 to March 20 (Week 1) and March 21 to 27 (Week 2) for TV behaviour, and for smartphone behaviour it is March 16 to March 22 (Week 1) and March 21 to 27 (Week 2).



“Being home-bound is leading to increase in TV engagement across countries globally,” a slide notes.



The first edition was released on March 27, 2020. It depicts changes in the viewing of Hindi TV channels, changes TV viewing across genres and languages, and time spent on e-retail platforms since the Covid-19 period began. Both editions of the BARC-Nielsen Insights series mention global TV viewing statistics and ‘The India Landscape’ of TV and smartphone behaviour.

