COVID-19: Lockdown Impact on Informal Sector in India

The paper by K. Chandra Shekar and Kashif Mansoor – scholars at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram – was published by Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, in July 2020.

Most of the world’s poorest people, the authors note, work in the informal economy, which employs more than half the workforce in developing countries. This 12-page paper discusses the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the informal sector in India, by looking at the employment and unemployment rates in India before the lockdown.



The paper recommends the “integration of [the] informal sector into the economic development process after the COVID-19 lockdown.” The authors say it is essential for the government to aim to reduce poverty and implement schemes for the social well-being of workers in the informal sector.

