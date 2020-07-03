COVID-19 Livelihood Survey: Compilation of findings

This report presents the findings of the COVID-19 Livelihood Survey conducted by Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Centre for Advocacy and Research, New Delhi; Gauri Media Trust, Bengaluru; Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samiti, Kolkata; PRADAN, New Delhi; Samalochana, Andhra Pradesh; Self Employed Women’s Association, Ahmedabad; SRIJAN, New Delhi; Vaagdhara, Rajasthan and the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (its headquarters is in Ahmedabad, Gujarat).

The survey – conducted between April 13 and May 23, 2020 – studied the lockdown’s economic impact on nearly 5,000 self-employed, casual, and ‘regular wage’ workers. The respondents were selected through a ‘purposive sampling method’ to include workers from diverse locations and engaged in different kinds of work.

The survey covered 161 districts and seven large cities (Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune) across 12 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal).

The report discusses the survey’s methodology, its key findings and data specific to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Pune, Delhi and Bihar.