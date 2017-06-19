Caring for Our Elders: Early Responses, India Ageing Report - 2017

This report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) – supported by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment – examines the concerns of the elderly (those above 60 years of age) in India. It collates existing data (including from the National Sample Survey Rounds, the Census of India, and the National Family Health Survey) on the elderly in the country, and examines case studies on elder care from different states.

The elderly constitute nearly 11.5 per cent of the global population of 7 billion, the report says. This is projected to increase to 22 per cent by 2050 – the elderly will then outnumber children (those below 15 years of age). The report estimates that by 2050, 19 per cent of India’s population will be above 60 years.



This rising population of senior citizens, the report notes, has specific emotional, economic, physical and medical needs. These include income insecurity, elder abuse, chronic disease and poor social security. Working age persons perform some of these support functions, but their numbers are shrinking, in comparison. The report discusses ways in which the government of India and non-governmental organisations can respond to these gaps.



The report also outlines the specific concerns of elderly women, who “are more likely to be widowed, living alone, with no income and with fewer assets of their own and fully dependent on family for support.”