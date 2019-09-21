All India Survey on Higher Education, 2018-19

TheMinistry of Human Resource Development, government of India, published this report on September 21, 2019, based on the ninth All India Survey on Higher Education. The first such report was published in 2011.

The survey collected data – up to September 30, 2018 – on such parameters as student enrolment, examination results, ‘education finance’ and infrastructure. It covered 962 universities, 38,179 colleges and 9,190 ‘stand-alone institutions’ (which run diploma-level programmes and don’t offer degrees).

The report’s four chapters include an introduction (Chapter 1), the survey’s analysis (Chapter 2) and methodology (Chapter 3), and ‘Time Series Data Analysis’ (Chapter 4).