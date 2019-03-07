A Quantum Leap for Gender Equality: For a Better Future of Work For All

This report was published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on March 7, 2019. It discusses the status of women in the labour force, a century after ILO adopted its first two Conventions on women and work – Night Work (Women) Convention, 1919, and Maternity Protection Convention, 1919.

The report’s 146 pages are divided into three chapters: ‘Minding the Gender Gaps’ (chapter 1), which highlights the obstacles to decent work for women, such as caregiver responsibilities and unequal pay; ‘Paths to Gender Equality in the World of Work’ (chapter 2) discusses ideal conditions of work for women, such as violence- and harassment- free working environments; and ‘Towards a Transformative and Measurable Agenda for Gender Equality’ (chapter 3), which discusses steps to attain such conditions.

